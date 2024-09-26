NationalPolitics

14 incoming flights diverted as heavy rain lashes financial capital; Details inside

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email September 26, 2024
0 121 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Mumbai rain: 14 incoming flights diverted as heavy rain lashes financial capital; Details inside

As many as 14 incoming flights at the Mumbai Airport were diverted to different airports on Wednesday due to heavy rains.



Published: September 26, 2024 6:59 AM IST

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

By PTI

Mumbai Rains: Flight Ops Hit; SpiceJet, Indigo Issue Advisory; Vistara Flights Diverted - How To Check Status
Mumbai Airport (File Photo)

Mumbai: As many as 14 incoming flights at the Mumbai Airport were diverted to different airports on Wednesday due to heavy rains, an airport official said here. Of these, nine flights were of IndiGo alone which were not given clearance to land in the city due to the inclement weather, the official said.

Of the remaining flights which were instructed by the ATC to divert to other airports, two were of Vistara and one each was of Air India, Akasa and Gulf Air.

Seven of the diverted flights were instructed to land in Hyderabad, four at Ahmedabad, two at Mopa Airport in Goa and one at Udaipur, the official added. The city is witnessing heavy showers since afternoon, leading to waterlogging and disruption of traffic.





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email September 26, 2024
0 121 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Green Spaces and Sustainable Living: How Real Estate Sector is Embracing Eco-Friendly Development

September 25, 2024

Vicky Kaushal Steps into Style as the New Face of Campus Activewear for Unstoppable Style and Comfort

September 25, 2024

Learning Routes Introduces ‘AI College Finder’ – The Future of College Selection

September 25, 2024

NBR Group Announces Landmark Rs.1200 Crore Luxury High-rise Project in Sarjapur-Mullur, Bengaluru

September 25, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow