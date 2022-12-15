14-Year-Old Boy Rapes, Strangles Minor Girl to Death In Chhattisgarh’s Raipur

Police said during the subsequent investigation, the accused was arrested, who lives in the same building where the girl was residing.

Raipur: In another shocking incident after Delhi acid attack, a 14-year-old boy was on Thursday arrested for allegedly raping and killing an 8-year-old girl in Raipur, police said. Notably, the accused lives in the same building where the minor girl was staying.

Giving details to news agency ANI, senior police officer Prashant Agarwal said that a missing complaint on the eight-year-old girl was received on December 7 evening and after acting on the complaint, the police registered a case and started searching for the girl.

He said after 5 days of search, the girl was found dead at a deserted place just behind the colony where she was living.

Police said during the subsequent investigation, the accused was arrested, who lives in the same building where the girl was residing.

He said the accused raped the girl and strangled her to death, adding that further probe was underway.

Meanwhile, BJP supporters staged a protest in the state capital on Thursday, blaming the government and the police for the incident.

Senior BJP leader Sanjay Shrivastava said, “What was the fault of that 8-year-old girl and her family that she had to lose her life? The government and the police administration are responsible for this incident.”

He added, “The entire state has turned into a den of crime. No one is safe in Chhattisgarh today. There is no crime which is not happening in the state today. It took the rape and murder of a minor girl for the police administration to wake up. The police are involvd in illegal actvities in the state and the proceeds are going to the administration.”



