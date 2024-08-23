Home

Assam: 14-Year-Old Schoolgirl Gangraped, Assaulted While Returning Home From Tuition; CM Sarma Blames ‘Particular Community’

A 14-year-old schoolgirl was gangraped and assaulted by at least three men in Nagaon district of Assam, sparking massive protests, even as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma seemed to imply that “a section of members of a particular community” perpetrated the crime.

Locals protest against an alleged gang-rape of a 14-year-old girl by three men at Dhing area, in Nagaon district of Assam. (PTI Photo)

Assam Rape: Amidst the nationwide outrage and protests over Kolkata and Badlapur cases, a 14-year-old schoolgirl was allegedly assaulted and raped by at least three men in Nagaon district of Assam, sparking massive protests, even as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma seemed to imply that “a section of members of a particular community” perpetrated the crime.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 8 PM on Thursday in Dhing area of Nagaon district when the girl was returning home on her bicycle after attending tuition classes.

Gangraped, assaulted, left unconscious, injured

A senior official said three men on motorcycle surrounded the minor girl while she was on her way home, raped and assaulted her, and then left her laying injured and unconscious on the roadside near a pond.

Later, locals found the badly-injured class 10 student, rushed her to a nearby medical facility, and informed the police, he said.

Police said the victim was initially taken to a local health centre in Dhing and later shifted to a hospital in Nagaon for treatment and medical examination.

As per the police, one suspect has been arrested and another detained while a search was on to nab the others, adding that DGP G P Singh reached Dhing and visited the crime scene along with district police officials.

Mass protests

The horrific crime, latest in a string of similar incidents which have sparked protests and outrage across the country, triggered protests as people from all sections of the society hit the streets on Friday morning demanding the arrest of the culprits.

Shopkeepers downed the shutters of their business establishments and social and political organisations demanded stringent action against the culprits and security for women and girls.

Tension prevailed in the area and police patrolling and vigil have been intensified.

Sarma assures strict action

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma promised stern action against the perpetrators even as he hinted at the alleged involvement of “members of a particular community” in the crime.

“The criminals who dared to commit such a heinous crime against a minor Hindu girl of Dhing will not be spared by the law. I have directed the DGP and Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika to rush to Dhing and take the toughest action,” Sarma said.

‘Particular community encouraged to commit such crimes’

Talking to reporters in Hailakandi, Sarma alleged that after Lok Sabha elections, “a section of members of a particular community have become very active and have been encouraged to commit such crimes”.

“We will, however, come down heavily on the perpetrators and nobody will be spared,” he said, adding that Assam has witnessed 23 such crimes against women in the last two months.

“In Lower and central Assam and Barak Valley districts, where indigenous people have become a numeric minority, they are living in constant fear. People outside these regions cannot gauge this harsh reality,” he claimed, while urging people to remain be sensitive about these issues faced by indigenous people.

‘Hindu society mustn’t be blamed’

“We should identify the real perpetrators behind these heinous crimes and not be stuck in blaming communities within the Hindu society,” Sarma asserted.

Earlier, Sarma had said that “the horrific incident at Dhing, involving a minor, is a crime against humanity and has struck our collective conscience”.

“We will NOT SPARE anyone & BRING the perpetrators to JUSTICE. I’ve directed @DGPAssamPolice to visit the site and ensure swift action against such monsters,” Sarma posted on X.

