Home

Tamil Nadu

14-Year-Old Teen Gored To Death As Raging Bull Hits Viewer’s Stand At Jallikattu Event

A teenage boy was gored to death after he was hit by a bull at the annual Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu.

14-Year-Old Teen Gored To Death As Raging Bull Hits Viewer’s Stand At Jallikattu Event (AFP )

Dharampuri: A 14-year-old bot died after he was gored by a raging bull at the viewer’s at a Jallikattu event, in Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri district, officials said on Sunday. The minor, Gokul, was here to watch the annual bull taming sport and was in the viewer’s stand when the horrific incident took place.

During the final stage of the event, a bull-tamer failed to reign in his bull and the raging animal sprung out of the Vaadivasal and pierced Gokul’s left abdomen. The boy with bleeding injury was rushed to the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital, where he died during the treatment.

According to district administration officials, the incident took place at Thadangam village where the event was organized on Saturday. A total of 622 bulls and 700 contestants took part in the event, inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare MRK Panneerselvam.

So far over 19 people have sustained injuries at different events of Jallikattu this year.

Jallikattu, also known as sallikkattu is a traditional sport of Tamil Nadu that is celebrated on the third day of Pongal – Mattu Pongal Day. The history of this bullfight dates back to 400-100 BCE when it was played by the Ayars, an ethnic group in India. The name is coined from two words, Jalli (silver and gold coins) and Kattu (tied). A bull is let loose among a crowd of people and whoever tames it will get the coins tied to its horn. The people who participate in the sport try to hold on to the animal’s hump to stop it. Sometimes, they run along with the bull. Pulikulam or Kangayam is the breed of bulls used for the sport.



