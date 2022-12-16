15 Days After Joining College, Engineering Student Dies By Suicide Inside AMC Hostel

The deceased, identified as Nitin, a resident of Kerala’s Kozhikode slit his throat with a knife. He joined the college on Dec 1.

No suicide note has been found yet.

Speaking to New Indian Express, College principal Dr Girisha C said, “On questioning his roommate, we found that he had some family problems. Apart from this, we do not know much about him as he was a first-year student who had joined just two weeks back.” Reports said that Nitin’s father works in Dubai while his mother and grandmother reside in Kerala.

“On Wednesday afternoon, the roommate, Gourav Ganapathi, returned from class and found the doors bolted from inside. As there was no response, the roommate informed the hostel warden. The warden along with others broke open the door and saw Nidin lying in a pool of blood with his throat slit. The warden reported the matter to the police around 8:30 pm,” a police officer said.

