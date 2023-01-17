15 Delhi-Bound Trains Running Late Today Amid Coldwave And Dense Fog. Check Full List Here
The Indian Railways on Tuesday said 15 Delhi-bound trains were delayed as dense fog continue to contribute to poor visibility in the capital city.
New Delhi: Even as dense fog continue to contribute to poor visibility in Delhi-NCR, the Indian Railways on Tuesday said 15 trains were delayed. “15 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog,” the railway department said in its latest update. After a relief for few days, Delhi is witnessing another set of coldwave as the capital city experienced biting cold and icy winds.
15 Delhi-Bound Trains Delayed Today
15 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog: Indian Railways pic.twitter.com/97iaxqcB6q
— ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2023
Coldwave in Delhi
A punishing cold wave swept Delhi on Monday with the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, the city’s base station, plunging to 1.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the month since January 1, 2021. The weather station at Lodhi Road, where the India Meteorological Department (IMD) headquarter is located, recorded a minimum temperature of 1.6 degrees Celsius.
The IMD had earlier issued an orange warning for cold wave in Delhi till January 17-18. Delhi saw an intense cold wave spell from January 5 to January 9, the second longest in the month in a decade, according to IMD data.
Published Date: January 17, 2023 7:27 AM IST
