Saturday, November 5, 2022
National

15 Killed, 5 Injured As Massive Fire Breaks Out In Cafe In Russia; Investigation Underway

A criminal investigation has been launched, and the police are searching for the person who used the flare gun.

Russia cafe fire
15 Killed, 5 Injured As Massive Fire Breaks Out In Cafe In Russia; Investigation Underway (AP Photo)

Moscow: A massive fire engulfed a cafe in Kostroma in Russia that killed 15 people while 5 others were injured. The roof of the cafe collapsed as the blaze erupted in the early hours on Saturday. Rescuers were able to evacuate 250 people. The governor of the Kostroma region, Sergei Sitnikov, said five people were slightly injured and received medical assistance.

According to a report by news agency AFP, the night-time fire could have been started after a drunk man fired a “flare gun” on the dance floor. A criminal investigation has been launched, and the police are searching for the person who used the flare gun.

Kostroma, a riverside city of 270,000, is located roughly 340 kilometers (210 miles) north of Moscow.

It wasn’t the first time that pyrotechnics caused a deadly fire at a recreational venue in Russia. In 2009, more than 150 people were killed in a blaze at the Lame Horse nightclub in the city of Perm that erupted after someone set off fireworks.

Topics




Published Date: November 5, 2022 3:21 PM IST



Updated Date: November 5, 2022 3:27 PM IST





