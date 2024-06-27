Home

News

15 Students Suffer Injuries After Being Ragged At Arunachal Boarding School, Parents Demand Strict Action

Rajiv Ranjan, Principal of the Arunachal Boarding School, said five students have been suspended based on the decision of a disciplinary committee.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Itanagar: At least 15 students received serious injuries at a boarding school in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang after being allegedly ragged by their seniors. A report by NDTV said that Class 8 students were ragged by Class 11 students at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Bordumsa on Tuesday when they were having lunch after school.

Taking congnisance of the incident, Rajiv Ranjan, Principal of the school, said that five students have been suspended based on the decision of a disciplinary committee.

Disturbing visuals highlighted the seriousness of the physical torture inflicted on the students. These students have received serious injuries on their backs and legs.

The school principal further added that a meeting of the school’s Parent Teacher Council has been scheduled for today to discuss further actions.

After the incident came to limelight, some of the guardians demanded strict action against the guilty students and the school administration. It should be noted that the boarding school accommodates 530 students and 18 teachers











