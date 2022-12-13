15-yr-old Takes Hospital’s Ambulance for a Ride, Drives for 8kms Around Kerala

Tuesday, December 13, 2022
The ambulance belonged to the Trissur district hospital and as per reports, the boy is the son of an employee at the hospital and had come for treatment for fever.

Thiruvananthapuram: A 15-year-old boy from Kerala’s Trissur left everyone in shock after he took a hospital’s ambulance for a spin and drove for around 8 kms in and around the crowded city. The ambulance belonged to the Trissur district hospital and as per reports, the boy is the son of an employee at the hospital and had come for treatment for fever.

Since the boy was known to all, he managed to move around easily. He saw the ambulance parked in the hospital premises and noticed the key inside. Soon he got into the vehicle and drove it into the city.

Trouble began when the vehicle stopped suddenly, and onlookers seeing that the driver was a minor got suspicious and informed the police. Since the service is managed online, the Kerala State Medical Service Corporation soon realised that one of their ambulances was on the road without a mandate. After locating the ambulance, they too came rushing.

The Trissur East Police station has registered a case. The registered driver of the ambulance has been asked to explain the incident and has been served a notice.

Published Date: December 13, 2022 1:13 PM IST





