16 Injured As Bus Overturns On Jalandhar-Pathankot Highway In Hoshiarpur, Punjab

The injured were taken to the civil hospital.

Hoshiarpur: At least 16 people were injured when a private bus overturned on the Jalandhar-Pathankot National Highway in the Hoshiarpur district of Punjab on Monday, police said.

The injured were taken to the civil hospital, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dasuya) Jatinder Singh said adding that a 26-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman with critical injuries were referred to a higher medical facility in Amritsar.

“The passengers who suffered minor injuries were discharged after first-aid,” said Jatinder Singh.

According to the police sources, the accident occurred near Pawan Jhingran village after the bus driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and overturn in a field.

The bus was on its way from Dasuya to Jalandhar and had about 42 passengers on board at the time of the accident, Singh said.

