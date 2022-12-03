Saturday, December 3, 2022
16 year old Girl Gang raped Killed In Telanganas Mahabubnagar District

The victim’s parents had gone out for some work, and she was alone when the incident occurred.

Hyderabad: Villagers in the Tirumalagiri village in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar district staged a violent protest on Saturday after a class 10 girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered. The 16-year-old girl who was alone in her house on Friday night was found hanging on Saturday morning. Meanwhile, her relatives have alleged that three youths barged into the house, sexually assaulted and murdered her, and after killing her, hanged the body to make it look like a suicide.

The villagers attacked the house of one of the youths suspected to be involved in the crime and set a car and a bike on fire after which they staged a protest demanding justice for the victim.

The police shifted the body of the victim to a government-run hospital for autopsy. A police officer said they registered a case and were investigating from all angles.

A family member of the victim said that she had complained about harassment by one of the suspects in the past.

Lakshma Reddy, the local MLA, visited the village and promised that stringent action will be taken to prevent a recurrence of such incidents. He also assured financial assistance for the family.




Published Date: December 3, 2022 3:28 PM IST





