16-yr-old boy Collapses in Kerala’s Kollam While Celebrating Argentina’s FIFA World Cup Win, Dies

Kollam/Kerala: While celebrating Argentina’s massive victory over France in FIFA world cup 2022, a 16-year-old boy lost his life in Kollam district of Kerala on Sunday, December 18. After watching the final FIFA match at Kollam’s Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, the teen was returning home. Suddenly he collpased and by the time his parents took him to a local hospital, he was declared dead by the doctors. The deceased has been identified as Akshay.

On the other hand, sporadic incidents of violence were reported from various parts of the state on Sunday night as celebrations in the wake of Argentina’s World Cup win went out of control. Different incidents of minor violence were reported from Kannur district last night in which two cases were registered and six persons were under custody.

“One person suffered a stab injury on his leg and was hospitalised during an incident of violence at Palliyamoola in the district. In another incident at Thalassery, a police officer was injured,” a senior special branch police officer told PTI.

Kannur Police said a total of six persons were under custody in both the incidents. A police officer was attacked and dragged by a five-member gang at Kaloor junction in Kochi city.

“A gang of five attacked the police officer who was on duty on Sunday night. They attacked him and dragged him while he opposed them blocking the road and celebrating,” police said.

For the unversed, Lionel Messi’s dream of winning the FIFA World Cup finally materialised last night at Lusail Stadium with Argentina surviving a few anxious moments to register a fighting 4-2 penalty shoot win over defending champions France.



