16th EV EXPO 2022 & Conference Opens in Kolkata: 3 E-mobility Initiatives Launched by the West Bengal Government.

As part of The Govt. of West Bengal’s E-mobility Week aimed at accelerating the adoption and use of electric vehicles in the State, India’s biggest eco-friendly Electric Vehicle Technology Expo ‘The 16th EV EXPO 2022′ began today at Hall A of Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, Kolkata.

The EV Expo was inaugurated by Mr. Snehasis Chakraborty, Hon’ble Minister of Transport, Mr. Aroop Biswas, Hon’ble Minister of Power, Sports and Youth Services, Dr. Shashi Panja, Hon’ble Minister of Industry, Commerce & Enterprises and Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction Deptt, Women & Child Development & Social Welfare. Other Dignitaries present on the occasion were Mr. S Suresh Kumar, Addl. Chief Secy, Power & NRES, Mr. Binod Kumar, PrincipalSecy Transport & Commissioner, KMC, among other senior Officers of the WB Govt. Also present were Mr. Anuj Sharma, President, Electric vehicle Federation and Founder of EV Expo, & Mr. Rajiv Arora, Director, Altius Auto Solutions Pvt. Ltd., the Organisers of the 16th EV EXPO 2022.

The Govt of West Bengal also launched 3 Initiatives to facilitate E-Mobility awareness, reach, and convenience for the citizens of the State. These are –

1. Launch of ‘EV Chetna’- an EV Awareness Web Portal supported by the Asian Development Bank, which will be a one-stop library and information library for potential buyers, entrepreneurs, and investors, and contain useful tools like EV charging cost calculators.

2. Government of West Bengal has also created an integrated charging infrastructure app, ‘EV Bandhu’ which allows a user to find, book, and pay for a charging station on a single platform. This app will be available on the app stores in the coming months and is sure to provide immense convenience for its users

3. India’s first combined EV Awareness Social Media platform, ‘@EV Yatra’ which does outreach over platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn, created initially for this very EV Expo.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Snehasis Chakraborty, Hon’ble Minister of Transport said ” We want to promote the initiative of Our Hon’ble CM Mamata Banerjee to reduce the pollution in the State. There is a need for sustainable development so that we preserve the environment as well as ourselves. In West Bengal, out of 1,46,75014 total vehicles, only 56469 are e-vehicles. Till now 86 e-buses are operational in Kolkata and we have signed a deal for 1180 e-buses with Tata Motors which will be introduced in phases. E-wheels, a Pvt company will introduce 1000 E-cabs on the streets of Kolkata. We hope that by 2030 diesel-petrol vehicles will be slowly phased out. More and more e-vehicles will run in the state and make the environment pollution free. Under our Hon’ble CM’s directive, we are going to be aggressively setting up EV charging infra along with parallelly introducing E-Vehicles. Our Government’s Power department has taken the initiative for the same in collaboration with the Urban Development deptt, Transport Department, and Industrial Development deptt. Because if we don’t have enough charging infra, we won’t be able to charge and fuel e-vehicles. We have organised this Expo in collaboration with Altius Auto Solutions Pvt. Ltd., the organisers of the EV eExpo to create awareness and opportunity for the purchase of E-vehicles. Tomorrow i.e on 10th December, there is a big EV Rally to create awareness and popularise E-vehicles.”

“As there is a global paradigm shift of thought due to the climate issues, carbon footprint, increasing pollution, and inflation due to expensive oil imports, the demand for electric vehicles is increasing. Looking at the demand, the manufacturing industry is scaling up production. Our State’s Power and Transport departments have taken the initiative to launch several e-portals/Apps with details of the Charging stations because if we are driving an e-vehicle, it’s important to know where and how to charge them. I feel proud that in 2021 only, our Hon’ble CM has passed the EV Policy and all departments are working in synergy to follow the same. The upfront of E vehicles may be more, but the operational cost is very less and as demand increases the manufacturing cost will come down to bring down their prices. This EV Expo is an ideal platform to provide exposure and opportunity for the general public as well as the industry in the State” said Dr. Shashi Panja, Hon’ble Minister of Industry, Commerce & Enterprises and Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction Deptt, Women & Child Development & Social Welfare

Mr. Aroop Biswas, Hon’ble Minister of Power, Sports and Youth Services said “If we look at the history, Kolkata was the first city in Asia where an electric vehicle was introduced. Out of 4,50,000 Autos in Kolkata, around 1,00,000 are e-rickshaws. Today 93,9600 non-transport, 107000 transport, 5895 petrol-hybrid, 4525 diesel-hybrid, and 35999 e-rickshaw. We will set up a minimum of 1000 charging stations and also install charging stations at all bus depots in the state. In Public HT & LT charging stations, for the next 2 years, the per KVH cost will be only Rs. 6/- so that charging the Evs is affordable and more and more people use the EVs. We will also replace diesel buses with E-Buses which will reduce Pollution and their operational cost will be 60% less. the cost of servicing EVs is also less. We also want to develop technology that enables an e-vehicle to run for 5-600 km on a single charge so that more people are confident enough to buy EVs.”

Concurrently with the Expo, a 3-day conference to discuss and deliberate on various challenges and opportunities offered by the EV Sector in the State also began at the Expo venue.

The 3-day event brings together thought leaders from the private sector and the Govt., manufacturers, and innovators from the electric vehicle sector together to rethink sustainability through innovation and experience. The Expo shall showcase the latest and technologically advanced, pollution-free 2, 3 & 4 wheeled e-vehicles, batteries and charging solutions, parts, accessories, and technology from around 100 exhibitors including Hyundai, Tata Motors, PMI, and Govt deptts. like WBSETCL, WBPBCL & WBPCB, etc.

Mr. Anuj Sharma, President, of the Electric Vehicle Federation and Founder of EV Expo said “16th EV Expo and Conference at Kolkata is a result of the West Bengal Government’s keenness to accelerate E-mobility in the State and we bring our experience and expertise to fully support the same. As a result of such efforts, we shall see how collaboration among government, business, and research institutions can help deliver a sustainable transportation system that reduces emissions, encourages entrepreneurship, enhances safety, reduces costs, and provides a big employment opportunity through the rapidly growing EV Industry”

EV EXPO East shall be open for visitors from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm from December 9-11, 2022 at Hall A, Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, Kolkata.