Vijayawada: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday took oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh along with 24 ministers. The grand event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and Nitin Gadkari, among other top BJP leaders, at the IT Park in Vijayawada. Notably, this is the fourth time that Chandrababu Naidu has assumed the Chief Ministerial post and the second time after the bi-furcation in 2014.