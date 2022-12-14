17 year old Girl Raped By Fathers Friend In Uttar Pradesh On Pretext Of Helping His Sick Wife

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father’s friend in the Kotwali Dehat area of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

17-year-old Girl Raped By Father’s Friend In Uttar Pradesh On Pretext Of Helping His Sick Wife

Saharanpur: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father’s friend in the Kotwali Dehat area of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. In the police complaint filed by the girl’s mother on Monday, it is alleged that he took her daughter to his house on the pretext of helping his ailing wife and raped her there, said the police. Also, the man’s wife has been named in the police complaint. The woman added in her complaint that the accused was a friend of her husband and frequently visited their home, said the police.

Reportedly, a few days ago, the man came to their house again and took the 17-year-old girl with him so that she will take care of his ailing wife. After 10 days had passed, the woman asked him to send her daughter back, the accused said he had married her, they said.

Superintendent of Police (Dehat) Suraj Rai told PTI that the woman has filed a complaint against the man for raping her daughter by taking her hostage. The man’s wife has also been named in the complaint, he added.

Following the woman’s complaint, the accused was arrested and a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him, the SP said.

(With PTI inputs)



