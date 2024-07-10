Home

18 Dead After Bihar-Delhi Sleeper Bus Collides With Milk Tanker On Agra-Lucknow Expressway, CM Adityanath Reacts

A horrific incident took place on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Unnao as a double-decker bus from Bihar to Delhi collided with a milk tanker, resulting in the death of 18 people and 19 injuries. The accident took place in the morning near Jojikot village in the Bangarmau area. On receiving the information of the incident, police reached the spot, took out all the injured and admitted them to CHC Bangarmau for treatment and necessary action is being taken by taking the bodies in custody, Behtamujawar police informed news agency ANI.

Taking about the deadly accident, Unnano DM Gaurang Rathi said, “Today at around 05.15 AM, a private bus coming from Motihari, Bihar collided with a milk tanker. 18 people have lost their lives and 19 others are injured in the accident. After the initial investigation, it looks like the bus was overspeeding. The injured are getting treatment…”

#WATCH | Unnano DM Gaurang Rathi says “Today at around 05.15 AM, a private bus coming from Motihari, Bihar collided with a milk tanker. 18 people have lost their lives and 19 others are injured in the accident. After the initial investigation, it looks like the bus was… https://t.co/H5TantJwnh pic.twitter.com/QYXcLaFqNp — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2024

District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi said prima facie the bus, which was on its way to Delhi from Bihar, was speeding and hit the milk tanker from behind.

Bangarmau Circle Officer (CO) Arvind Kumar said due to the impact of the collision, both the bus and milk tanker overturned. Drivers of the two vehicles were among the dead.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the road accident in Unnao district and expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased. CM directed the officials to reach the spot immediately and expedite the relief work.











