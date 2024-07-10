Home

18 Dead After Bihar-Delhi Sleeper Bus Collides With Milk Tanker On Agra-Lucknow Expressway, CM Adityanath Reacts

CM Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the road accident in Unnao district and expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased. CM directed the officials to reach the spot immediately and expedite the relief work.

18 people died after a double-decker bus going from Bihar to Delhi, hit a milk tanker at around 05:15 AM on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway under Behtamujawar PS area. On receiving the information of the incident, police reached the spot, took out all the injured and admitted them to CHC Bangarmau for treatment and necessary action is being taken by taking the bodies in custody: Behtamujawar Police.

