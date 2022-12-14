Wednesday, December 14, 2022
18 Students Suspended in Mangaluru College Over Alleged Inter-faith Love Affair

Some of the students allegedly threatened the boy from Muslim community during a college programme in Mangaluru.

Earlier, the college had warned the students about the love affair and let go of them in presence of their parents.

Bengaluru: A private college in Mangaluru on Wednesday suspended nearly 18 students over an alleged love affair between a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy. Earlier, the college had warned the students about the love affair and let go of them in presence of their parents.

However, some of the students from the Hindu community of the same college recently learnt that the couple were still in a relationship and allegedly threatened the boy from Muslim community during a college programme held yesterday. The students from Muslim community came to his defence during the event.

After the verbal argument took an ugly turn, the college management suspended a total of 18 students, including those who supported the Muslim youth and has only allowed them to give their exams in March next year.

rior to this, in another incident, four students of St Joseph Engineering College in Mangaluru were suspended for dancing in burqa to Bollywood song at an event.

As per the updates from the college, the students of the Muslim community had barged on stage during the informal part of students association inaugural and was not part of the approved programme of the school.




Published Date: December 14, 2022 11:57 PM IST





