19.13% Voter Turnout Till 11 AM, Amit Shah Leads Roadshow In Sanand

LIVE Gujarat Election 2022 Polls: 19.13% Voter Turnout Till 11 AM

As per the Election Commision of India (ECI), Tapi recorded the highest voter turnout at 26.47 per cent while Devbhumi Dwaraka recorded the lowest voter turnout at 15.86 per cent.

The voter turnout in Amreli was 19 per cent, Bharuch recorded 17.57 per cent, Bhavnagar was 18.84 per cent, Botad at 18.50 per cent, Dangs at 24.99 per cent, Gir Somnath at 20.75 per cent, Jamnagar was at 17.85 per cent, Junagadh at 18.85 per cent, Kachchh was at 17.62 per cent and Morbi at 22.27 per cent, as per ANI.

Meanwhile, the voter turnout at Narmada was 23.73 per cent, Navsari was at 21.79 per cent, Porbandar was at 16.49 per cent, Rajkot was at 18.98 per cent, Surat was at 17.92 per cent, Surendranagar was at 20.67 per cent and Valsad was at 19.57 per cent, ANI reported.