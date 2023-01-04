19 Delhi Bound Trains Delayed Today Due to Supergiant Fog Sweeping North India

Darbhanga-New Delhi Special, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express are among some of the trains that are running late today.

Gurugram: A train runs on its track amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter day, in Gurugram, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_02_2023_000116B)

Indian Railways Latest Update: At least 19 Delhi-bound trains were running late on Wednesday (January 4), informed the Northern Railway, due to dense supergiant fog in the national capital region (Delhi-NCR). Darbhanga-New Delhi Special, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express are among some of the trains that are running late by one-and-a-half to four-and-a-half hours due to the foggy weather.

For the unversed, the IMD has predicted dense to very dense fog over the plains in northwest India during the next five days. According to the IMD, very dense fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 is dense, 201 and 500 moderate, and 501 and 1,000 shallow.

Trains Running Late Today

02569- Darbhanga-New Delhi Special 12801- Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express 12397- Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express 02563 Barauni-New Delhi Express 02569- Dabhanga-New Delhi Special 15127- Banaras- New Delhi Special 11057- Mumbai- Amritsar Dadar Express 15658- Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra 14205- Ayodhya Cantt-Delhi Jn Express 12391-Rajgar-New Dehi Shramjivi Express 14013- Sultanpur-Anand Vihar Express 04651- Jaynagar-Amritsar Special 22433- Ghazipur-Anand Vihar J 20805- Vishakhapattnam-New Delhi 18238- Amritsar-Bilaspur Express 12721- Hyderabad-Nizamuddin Express 22181-Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Express 12919- Ambedkar Nagar-Katra Express 12621- Chennai-New Delhi Express 12723- Hyderabad-New Delhi Express

What is Supergiant fog

Supergiant fog is a massive fog formation that usually happens once in three to five years. Such massive fog has a cascading effect, with day temperatures plunging over a huge area and impacting a large population. Besides, low-visibility conditions create hazards for road, rail and air traffic.

Dense fog envelopes Delhi, Temp drops to season’s lowest

Delhi’s minimum temperature plunged to a season’s lowest of 4.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning even as a dense layer of fog lowered visibility to 200 metres, affecting the movement of road and rail traffic.

The Palam observatory at the Indira Gandhi International Airport logged a visibility level of 200 metres at 5.30 am. The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

Coldwave conditions are set to return to the capital on Thursday and the mercury may drop to 4 degrees, the IMD has forecast.

‘Cold day’ conditions had gripped Delhi on Tuesday with the maximum temperature dropping five degrees below normal at many places in the national capital, including Lodhi Road, Palam, Jafarpur and Mayur Vihar.



