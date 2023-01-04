National

19 Delhi Bound Trains Delayed Today Due to Supergiant Fog Sweeping North India

Darbhanga-New Delhi Special, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express are among some of the trains that are running late today.

Gurugram: A train runs on its track amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter day, in Gurugram, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_02_2023_000116B)

Indian Railways Latest Update: At least 19 Delhi-bound trains were running late on Wednesday (January 4), informed the Northern Railway, due to dense supergiant fog in the national capital region (Delhi-NCR). Darbhanga-New Delhi Special, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express are among some of the trains that are running late by one-and-a-half to four-and-a-half hours due to the foggy weather.

For the unversed, the IMD has predicted dense to very dense fog over the plains in northwest India during the next five days. According to the IMD, very dense fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 is dense, 201 and 500 moderate, and 501 and 1,000 shallow.

Trains Running Late Today

  1. 02569- Darbhanga-New Delhi Special
  2. 12801- Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express
  3. 12397- Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express
  4. 02563 Barauni-New Delhi Express
  6. 15127- Banaras- New Delhi Special
  7. 11057- Mumbai- Amritsar Dadar Express
  8. 15658- Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra
  9. 14205- Ayodhya Cantt-Delhi Jn Express
  10. 12391-Rajgar-New Dehi Shramjivi Express
  11. 14013- Sultanpur-Anand Vihar Express
  12. 04651- Jaynagar-Amritsar Special
  13. 22433- Ghazipur-Anand Vihar J
  14. 20805- Vishakhapattnam-New Delhi
  15. 18238- Amritsar-Bilaspur Express
  16. 12721- Hyderabad-Nizamuddin Express
  17. 22181-Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Express
  18. 12919- Ambedkar Nagar-Katra Express
  19. 12621- Chennai-New Delhi Express
What is Supergiant fog

Supergiant fog is a massive fog formation that usually happens once in three to five years. Such massive fog has a cascading effect, with day temperatures plunging over a huge area and impacting a large population. Besides, low-visibility conditions create hazards for road, rail and air traffic.

Dense fog envelopes Delhi, Temp drops to season’s lowest

Delhi’s minimum temperature plunged to a season’s lowest of 4.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning even as a dense layer of fog lowered visibility to 200 metres, affecting the movement of road and rail traffic.

The Palam observatory at the Indira Gandhi International Airport logged a visibility level of 200 metres at 5.30 am. The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

Coldwave conditions are set to return to the capital on Thursday and the mercury may drop to 4 degrees, the IMD has forecast.

‘Cold day’ conditions had gripped Delhi on Tuesday with the maximum temperature dropping five degrees below normal at many places in the national capital, including Lodhi Road, Palam, Jafarpur and Mayur Vihar.




Published Date: January 4, 2023 8:54 AM IST



Updated Date: January 4, 2023 10:23 AM IST





