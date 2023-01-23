Home

News

India

19 Students Affected With Norovirus In Kerala School; Offline Classes Suspended Upto class 5

Norovirus can be transmitted through contaminated food, water, and surfaces.

19 Students Affected With Norovirus In Kerala School; Offline Classes Suspended

Ernakulam: Around 19 students have been affected with norovirus in school in Kakkanad, Ernakulam district of Kerala. Some of the parents were also reported to have been diagnosed with the same. The students of Class 1 and 2 of a school at Kakkanad near here were found infected and three children are now under treatment.

A senior medical officer of the district said 62 students and a few parents of the school exhibited symptoms following which two samples were sent for testing at the State Public Laboratory.

Following the number of cases, offline classes have been suspended and online classes have been introduced for classes 1 to 5.

The Health Department today said precautionary measures have been taken as the virus spreads through contaminated water and food. The department said the disease is highly contagious and urged the people to maintain hygiene.

All About Norovirus

As per WHO, norovirus is a viral illness that is the most common cause of acute gastroenteritis globally with symptoms including acute onset diarrhoea and vomiting.

“The health condition of the children is stable. The Health Department personnel inspected the school which is now temporarily closed.

We are holding online awareness sessions to the children and parents. The classrooms and the toilets have now been sanitised,” the District Medical Officer said in a statement.

Norovirus can be transmitted through contaminated food, water, and surfaces, the Health Department said, adding that the initial symptoms are vomiting and/or diarrhoea, head and body aches.

According to CDC, norovirus causes inflammation of the stomach or intestines. This is called acute gastroenteritis.A person usually develops symptoms 12 to 48 hours after being exposed to norovirus. Most people with norovirus illness get better within 1 to 3 days.



