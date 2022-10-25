Tuesday, October 25, 2022
19-Year-Old Thailand Boy Gets Engaged to 56-Year-Old Woman, Sparks Controversy

Viral News: They say ‘Love knows no reason, no boundaries, no distance’. Exemplifying the same, a teenage boy and a grandmother got engaged in Thailand despite their 37-year age gap, making international headlines. 19-year-old Wuthichai Chantaraj, met his now-fiancée 56year-old Janla Namuangrak, when he was 10. According to The Mirror, Wuthichai was Janla’s neighbour in Sakhon Nakhon province of northeast Thailand.Also Read – Viral Video: Lions Fight Each Other While Eating Buffalo Then This Shocking Thing Happens. Watch

Thai teen gets engaged to 56 year old woman

Namuangrak had asked for Chantaraj’s help with cleaning her home, and during the process of doing chores, the duo developed a friendship. The couple later got into a relationship, and have now been together for two years, despite the 37-year age gap. Wuthichai said this was the “first time in his life” that he had wanted to make sure someone was “living comfortably.” Also Read – Viral Video: Little Girl Dances to Shamshera Song Ji Huzoor on Crowded Street, Her Confidence Wins Hearts | Watch

“I have been with Janla for two years now. It’s the first time in my life I felt like I wanted to make sure someone was living comfortably,” Wuthichai, also known by his nickname Tung, was quoted as saying by Mirror. He added, “I saw her shabby house and found myself thinking of ways to help her live in a better condition. She is a hardworking woman and also honest. I admire her.”

Image Courtey: Facebok/ Cô Ấy Nói

Meanwhile, the couple is not concerned about their age gap and are neither shy about showing affection in public and during interviews. They plant kisses on each other and hold hands when going out on dates in the town. Janla, who is a divorcee has three children who are in their thirties, and said that Wuthichai makes her “feel young again”.

The grandmother said, “Wuthichai has been like a superhero for me. He helped me every day. Then when he was older we started to have feelings for each other. I was surprised, because I have known him since he was child.” They are planning to get married soon.





