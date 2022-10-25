19-Year-Old Thailand Boy Gets Engaged to 56-Year-Old Woman, Sparks Controversy

“I have been with Janla for two years now. It’s the first time in my life I felt like I wanted to make sure someone was living comfortably,” Wuthichai, also known by his nickname Tung, was quoted as saying by Mirror. He added, “I saw her shabby house and found myself thinking of ways to help her live in a better condition. She is a hardworking woman and also honest. I admire her.”

Meanwhile, the couple is not concerned about their age gap and are neither shy about showing affection in public and during interviews. They plant kisses on each other and hold hands when going out on dates in the town. Janla, who is a divorcee has three children who are in their thirties, and said that Wuthichai makes her “feel young again”.

The grandmother said, “Wuthichai has been like a superhero for me. He helped me every day. Then when he was older we started to have feelings for each other. I was surprised, because I have known him since he was child.” They are planning to get married soon.