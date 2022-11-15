Tuesday, November 15, 2022
National

1970s Sandals Worn By Steve Jobs Auctioned For 218K Dollars

The “well used” brown suede Birkenstocks dating to the mid-1970s set a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals.

In this photo provided by Julien's Auctions are Steve Jobs' Birkenstock sandals sold at their Idols & Icons Rock N' Roll auction at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York, Sunday Nov. 13, 2022. (Julien's Auctions via AP)
In this photo provided by Julien’s Auctions are Steve Jobs’ Birkenstock sandals sold at their Idols & Icons Rock N’ Roll auction at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York, Sunday Nov. 13, 2022. (Julien’s Auctions via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California house where Steve Jobs co-founded Apple is a historical site, and now the sandals he wore while pacing its floors have been sold for nearly $220,000, according to an auction house.

The “well used” brown suede Birkenstocks dating to the mid-1970s set a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals, Julien’s Auctions said Sunday.

“The cork and jute footbed retains the imprint of Steve Jobs’ feet, which had been shaped after years of use,” the auction house said in the listing on its website.

The sandals were expected to bring $60,000, but the final sale price with an accompanying NFT was $218,750, Julien’s said. The buyer was not named.

Jobs and Steve Wozniak co-founded Apple in 1976 at Jobs’ parents’ house in Los Altos, California. In 2013, the property was named a historic landmark by the Los Altos Historical Commission.

Jobs died in 2011 from complications of pancreatic cancer.

Published Date: November 15, 2022 1:15 PM IST





