1st Suspected Case Of Monkeypox Reported In India, Health Ministry Issues Notification

Samples from the patient are being tested to confirm the presence of Mpox.

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Sunday, 08 September 2024 said that a young male, who travelled to a country affected by Mpox (monkeypox), has been identified as a suspect case of the disease. He has been isolated in a designated hospital and is currently stable.

“Samples from the patient are being tested to confirm the presence of Mpox,” the ministry added.

This is officially the first suspected case of Mpox in India.

Earlier, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had warned, “Young children are more prone to this disease due to which its symptoms will have to be monitored.”

How Does Monkeypox Spread

Mpox, also known as monkeypox, is spread primarily through close skin-to-skin contact with infected people or their soiled clothes or bedsheets. It often causes visible skin lesions that could make people less likely to be in close contact with others.

To stay safe, experts advise avoiding close physical contact with someone who has lesions resembling mpox, not sharing their utensils, clothing or bedsheets and maintaining good hygiene like regular hand-washing.

The transmission requires prolonged close contact with an infected case and is generally through the sexual route, direct contact with body/lesion fluid, or contaminated clothing/linen of an infected person.

Imported Cases Of Monkeypox

Although the possibility of a few imported cases being detected in the coming weeks is not entirely ruled out, it was assessed that the risk of a large outbreak with sustained transmission is presently low for India.

Scientists say the risk to the general population in countries without ongoing mpox outbreaks is low. There are vaccines and treatments available for mpox unlike in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.











