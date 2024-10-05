NationalPolitics

2.03 crore voters set to decide fate of 1031 candidates across 90 seats

Haryana voting: The voting for elections in 90 assembly constituencies across 20,632 polling booths with a total of 1,031 candidates testing their fates, is set to begin in Haryana in a few hours time.

Haryana Election Live Updates: 2.03 crore voters set to decide fate of 1031 candidates across 90 seats
Sri Lanka set to vote Today in first polls since 2022 crisis; Voting to begin at 7am(Photo Credit: Reuters)

Haryana Election Live Updates: Voting in Haryana will take place on October 5, from 7 am to 6 pm. A total of 1,031 candidates are in the fray across all 90 assembly constituencies, with 20,632 polling booths set up for the election. The voting for elections in 90 assembly constituencies across 20,632 polling booths with a total of 1,031 candidates testing their fates, is set to begin in Haryana in a few hours time. The voting will take place on October 5, from 7 am to 6 pm where 2.03 crore voters are expected to cast their votes.





