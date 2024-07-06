NationalPolitics

2 Arrested From Nuh For Duping Men In Return Of Impregnating Women

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email July 6, 2024
0 133 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Two Arrested From Nuh For Duping Men In Return Of ‘Impregnating’ Women

The two would post fake advertisements on social media offering money to people to ‘impregnate’ women.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Nuh, Haryana, Duping, Women, arrested, crime news, bogus advertisements, money, police, social media, Facebook accounts

Nuh: Two men have been arrested for posting bogus advertisements offering money to “impregnate” women. The two have allegedly duped many people by posting these fake advertisements, said the police on Saturday.

The two were identified as Ajaz and Irshand, said the police.

Ajaz and Irshand, said the police, would post fake advertisements on social media offering money to people to ‘impregnate’ women who wanted to have children. They would use fake pictures of women to lure people.

When unsuspecting individuals got in touch with them, they were charged for registration fees and the initial cost of filing, and were later blocked, according to the police.

They have discovered more than four fake Facebook accounts and fake advertisements. The accused were arrested, presented in court on Saturday, and have been remanded to judicial custody, the police added.

(With PTI inputs)





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email July 6, 2024
0 133 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Kerala Records 4th Case Of Rare Brain-Eating Amoeba Infection In 14-Year-Old Boy; CM Pinarayi Advises Precautions

July 6, 2024

FlyTrap.in Hosts Strategic Farmers’ Meet in Ramanagara & Kolar to Empower Sericulturists in Karnataka

July 6, 2024

Karunya KR-661 Ticket Number Winner List, Agent Name

July 6, 2024

Tripura On Alert As HIV On Rise In State, 47 Students Dead, 828 Found Positive

July 6, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow