2 Arrested From Nuh For Duping Men In Return Of Impregnating Women

Two Arrested From Nuh For Duping Men In Return Of ‘Impregnating’ Women

The two would post fake advertisements on social media offering money to people to ‘impregnate’ women.

Nuh: Two men have been arrested for posting bogus advertisements offering money to “impregnate” women. The two have allegedly duped many people by posting these fake advertisements, said the police on Saturday.

The two were identified as Ajaz and Irshand, said the police.

Ajaz and Irshand, said the police, would post fake advertisements on social media offering money to people to ‘impregnate’ women who wanted to have children. They would use fake pictures of women to lure people.

When unsuspecting individuals got in touch with them, they were charged for registration fees and the initial cost of filing, and were later blocked, according to the police.

They have discovered more than four fake Facebook accounts and fake advertisements. The accused were arrested, presented in court on Saturday, and have been remanded to judicial custody, the police added.

