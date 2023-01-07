2 Dead, 1 Injured As Under-Construction Building Collapses In Hyderabad, Rescue Ops Underway News

Police said the incident happened when the slab work was going on the fourth and fifth floors of the building.

Hyderabad: At least two people died and one person was injured after an under-construction building collapsed in Hyderabad’s Shanthi Nagar area under Kukatpally police station limits. The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Soon after getting the information, the police reached the spot and rescued the people.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Kukatpally police said that the rescue team is at the site of the incident and the rescue operation is underway.

The Kukatpally police said that the fourth-floor slab suddenly collapsed as a number of workers were present at the spot and the workers were trapped under the debris. However, the police and locals were able to rescue them and shift them to a nearby hospital.



