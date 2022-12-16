The landslide occurred at about 3 am local time (1900 GMT) in Selangor state, on the outskirts of the capital, Kuala Lumpur. A total of 79 people were caught in the landslide and 23 were found safe.

2 Dead, Over 50 Missing After Landslide Hits Campsite Near Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur

Kuala Lumpur landslide: Two people died and more than 50 are missing after a landslide struck a campsite on the outskirts of capital Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia in the early hours of Friday. Search and rescue personnel scoured the site for survivors, reports Reuters.

The landslide occurred at about 3 am local time (1900 GMT) in Selangor state, on the outskirts of the capital, Kuala Lumpur. A farmhouse providing camping facilities which was on the side of the road was destroyed by the landslide, according to a statement by the state fire and rescue department.

The department added that a total of 79 people were caught in the landslide and 23 were found safe. Further, in addition to the two dead, three were injured and 51 were still missing.

The landslide fell from an estimated height of 30 meters (98 feet) and covered an area of about an acre (0.4 hectare), Selangor Fire and Rescue Department chief Norazam Khamis said. The campsite is located on an organic farm not far from the Genting Highlands hill resort, a popular tourist destination with theme parks and Malaysia’s only casino.

According to its website, there are three camping sites with facilities at the farm popular with locals and that people can bring their own tents and equipment or rent them from the farm.

