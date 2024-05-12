Home

News

2 Delhi Hospitals Including Burari Government Hospital Receive Bomb Threat Mail; Search Ops Underway

Two Delhi hospitals received bomb threat mail after a similar incident was reported in Delhi schools a few weeks earlier.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

In the meantime, students have been evacuated from the school premises.

New Delhi: In a shocking turn of events, bomb threat emails were received at Burari Government Hospital and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri, and consequently, search operations are underway. As per the recent report, the Delhi Fire Service is on the scene, and further details are underway. For the unversed, only a few weeks ago, Delhi schools received bomb threats, which were later traced back to Russia.

In the aftermath of hoax emails received by several schools in Delhi last week, the Home Secretary conducted a comprehensive review of the situation. Stressing the importance of preparedness, he called for the development of detailed protocols and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to effectively address similar incidents in the future.

Watch:

#WATCH | Delhi: Bomb threat email received at Burari Government Hospital and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri, search operation underway: Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/1RBMHftCGn — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2024

“Home Secretary reviewed the situation in the wake of hoax emails received by some schools in Delhi last week. He stressed the need to prepare detailed protocols and SOPs to handle any such situation in the future. The Home Secretary asked Delhi Police and schools to have close coordination for an effective response mechanism so that misinformation does not create any unnecessary panic,” said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) spokesperson in a tweet on Monday.

The spokesperson added that the home secretary also emphasised the need to enhance security, CCTV cameras and regular monitoring of emails in the schools.

A total of 125 bomb threat calls were received from different schools at emergency helpline number 112 from 5:47 a.m. to 2:13 p.m on May 1, Delhi Police FIR, in possession with the IANS read. Delhi Police’s Special Cell has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified individuals under sections 505, 21, 507, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code.

Bomb Threat Emails Sent To Ahmedabad Schools

Emails threatening blasts sent to at least 36 Ahmedabad-based schools on the eve of the May 7 voting have been traced to Pakistan, the police said on Friday, labelling them as an attempt to spread fear among the people ahead of polling.

Lok Sabha elections for 25 of the 26 seats in Gujarat were held in a single phase on May 7. The candidate in Surat has already won unopposed.

“The emails were sent from ‘mail.ru’ domain, in which a man impersonating himself as Tauheed Liaquat sent them to all the schools with the aim of spreading fear among voters and Indian citizens,” the Ahmedabad crime branch said in a press statement.

Liaquat had also assumed another identity, Hamad Javed. The person with these names was operating from Faisalabad district of Pakistan, Joint Commissioner of Police Sharad Singhal said.

The same person has created various identities on different social media platforms, one of them being that of Hamad Javed. These social media platforms are used to spread anti-India messages, rumours and fear among Indians, he said.

“It is possible that the name was created to spread fear and rumour. But one thing is certain: the mails were sent using mail.ru domain and the location was traced to the Faisalabad cantonment area in Pakistan,” he said.

The name of this accused has also been revealed during a honeytrap investigation by another agency, the official said.

Further investigation is underway and agencies like the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS), National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) have been contacted, Singhal said.

Several of the 36 schools that had received the threat email from the Russian domain ‘mail.ru’ were designated as polling booths.

(With inputs from agencies)







