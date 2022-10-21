2 Die Of Suffocation While Cleaning Septic Chamber

Maharashtra: Two workers died while one is still missing while cleaning a septic chamber of private society in Wagholi area of Pune city on Friday morning. The cleaning was conducted manually. The workers while cleaning the septic tank choked on the gas reeking from the chamber. Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) officials are looking for the missing person.Also Read – Mumbai Rains: Narrow Escape For 2 Women as They Fall Into Open Manhole; Video Goes Viral | Watch

The incident took place at a housing society, they said, adding that one more worker is likely to have got trapped inside the tank. Also Read – Agra: 5 Drown From Toxic Gas After Jumping Into Septic Tank

“The victims were working in an 18-feet deep drainage-cum-septic tank. It seems that they were suffocated and got stuck inside. We were informed about it around 7 am and after reaching the spot, we took the bodies of two workers out,” an official from the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s fire brigade department said. Also Read – ‘The Unsung Hero’: Mumbai Woman Stands in Rain For 5 Hours to Warn Commuters of Open Manhole | Watch

As per the information given by the residents, there is the possibility that one more worker is stuck inside, he said.

“People here are saying that there were a total of three workers. We also saw three pairs of footwear outside the tank, so a search is on for the third worker,” the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)