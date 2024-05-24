Home

Boycott Lok Sabha Elections Graffiti Found On Delhi University Campus: 2 FIRS Filed, Probe Underway

‘Boycott elections’ graffiti found written on the walls in Delhi University area. Two FIRs registered under Prevention of Defacement of Property Act and investigation has been initated,” Delhi Police said in a statement.

New Delhi: As only one day is left for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha Elections, ‘Boycott Lok Sabha Elections, graffiti were found on Delhi University Campus on Friday. Delhi Police said two FIRs have been registered under Prevention of Defacement of Property Act and investigation has been initiated.

‘Boycott elections’ graffiti found written on the walls in Delhi University area. Two FIRs registered under Prevention of Defacement of Property Act and investigation has been initated: Delhi Police (23/05) pic.twitter.com/77vMY9JmTw — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2024

The development comes at a time when all seven Lok Sabha seats in the Capital will poll in the penultimate phase on May 25.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, two colleges affiliated to the Delhi University received an anonymous call, threatening explosions, officials said, adding that upon investigation, the call was determined to be bogus.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, calls threatening explosions were received by Lady Shri Ram College and Sri Venkateswara College in the national capital.

“We received an anonymous call, threatening bomb strikes at Delhi’s Lady Shri Ram College and Sri Venkateswara College. Fire tenders and Delhi Police team are at the spot,” an official said.

Later, the Delhi Police informed that the calls were bogus and there was no need to worry. “Some calls were received threatening explosions in two DU colleges. However, these calls have now been determined as bogus. There is nothing to worry about,” an officer with Delhi Police said.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Delhi Police said the Police Control Room in North Block, which houses the Ministry of Home Affairs, received an email that a bomb had been placed.

Earlier, in April, the Delhi High Court sought a detailed status report from the AAP government on the hoax bomb threat to several private schools in the Capital.

