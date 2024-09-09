Home

News

Rajouri Encounter: 2 Heavily-Armed Terrorists Killed, Infiltration Bid Foiled Along LoC Ahead Of J-K Polls

Two heavily-armed terrorists were killed after an encounter broke out between security forces and the ultras along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on late Sunday night.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

A security personnel keeps vigil after two armed terrorists were killed in a gunfight as alert Army troops thwarted an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC), in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, Sept 9, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Rajouri Encounter: An infiltration bid was foiled in poll-bound Jammu and Kashmir as two heavily armed terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district on late Sunday night. According to officials, a gunfight broke out between terrorists and security personnel in Laam area of Nowshera sector after alert Army troops discovered the ultras attempting to sneak into the Indian side from across the border.

Two heavily-armed terrorists were gunned down in the ensuing encounter, a Defence spokesperson said.

“In a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Army successfully foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists in the Nowshera sector. Intelligence inputs received since August 30 indicated the presence of terrorists opposite the Nowshera Sector. All likely infiltration routes were kept under surveillance,” said Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, according to news agency PTI.

The spokesperson said that ground-based and aerial surveillance assets were employed to monitor the area following the encounter.

“Area domination patrols were also conducted with greater frequency, deploying troops at key terrain locations to prevent terrorist infiltration,” he said.

Giving details about the infiltration attempt, the Defence PRO said that at around 7:30 PM on September 8 (Sunday), surveillance teams detected suspicious movement of a few individuals in the area, following which an intense gunfight ensued between the infiltrating terrorists and security forces.

The exchange of fire continued through the night. UAVs, night cameras and other surveillance equipment were deployed to keep the terrorists under observation,” he said, adding two terrorists were neutralised in the firefight.

At first light of September 9, a search was carried out to clear the area of any remaining threats, Lt Col Bartwal said. “A significant cache of war-like stores, including two AK-47 rifles, one M-4 rifle with sight and one pistol was recovered,” he said.

Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled to take place in three phases — September 18, September 25 and October 1.

“The swift and coordinated response by the Army to the infiltration attempt highlights the synergy between the Army, police and the intelligence agencies,” the spokesperson said, adding that search operations are underway to ensure the area has been sanitized and secured.

Notably, the infiltration bid comes days ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024, which are scheduled to be held in three phases — September 18, September 25 and October 1.

(With PTI inputs)











