2 Injured In Chemical Explosion In Hyderabad

2 persons were injured as a bottle of thinner exploded at a dump yard in Hyderabad.

A chemical explosion at a dump yard in Hyderabad injured 2 people.

Hyderabad: Two persons got injured in a chemical explosion at a dump yard in Hyderabad on Thursday. A 45-year-old man and his 15-year-old son got hurt as a bottle of thinner left closed at the site exploded, as per the officials.

Telangana| Chemical explosion in a dump yard in Hyderabad, 2 injured pic.twitter.com/NP3czqaECk — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2022

According to the police, both are undergoing treatment in the hospital and are out of danger.

This is a developing story, details will be added later.



