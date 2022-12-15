HomeNational2 Injured In Chemical Explosion In Hyderabad
2 Injured In Chemical Explosion In Hyderabad

2 persons were injured as a bottle of thinner exploded at a dump yard in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Two persons got injured in a chemical explosion at a dump yard in Hyderabad on Thursday. A 45-year-old man and his 15-year-old son got hurt as a bottle of thinner left closed at the site exploded, as per the officials.

According to the police, both are undergoing treatment in the hospital and are out of danger.

This is a developing story, details will be added later.




Published Date: December 15, 2022 6:53 PM IST



Updated Date: December 15, 2022 7:09 PM IST





