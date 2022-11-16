2 Killed As Russian Airstrikes Hit Poland Near Ukraine Border

live

New Delhi: Two people were killed after Russian missile landed in Poland for the first time in the war with Ukraine that Russian weapons came down on a NATO country. The Polish government, in a statement, said that Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau summoned the Russian ambassador and “demanded immediate detailed explanations.”

Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller said some military units were put on alert while officials sought details. Polish media reported that the strike took place in an area where grain was drying in Przewodów, a village near the border with Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry denied being behind “any strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border” and said in a statement that photos of purported damage “have nothing to do” with Russian weapons.

NATO CALLS EMERGENCY MEET

Extending condolences to Polish President Andrzej Duda, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance is “monitoring the situation”. Multiple media reports said the NATO chief will chair an “emergency meeting” of the alliance’s 30 member states on Wednesday in Brussels. “Spoke with President Duda @prezydentpl about the explosion in #Poland. I offered my condolences for the loss of life. #NATO is monitoring the situation and Allies are closely consulting. Important that all facts are established,” Stoltenberg tweeted.

UK PM RISHI SUNAK SAYS COORDINATING WITH NATO ALLIES

“I have just spoken to Polish President @AndrzejDuda following reports of a missile strike in Poland. I reiterated the UK’s solidarity with Poland and expressed condolences for the victims. We will remain in close contact and continue to coordinate with our NATO allies,” Rishi Sunak tweeted.

On Tuesday, Russia pounded Ukraine’s energy facilities with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts. The barrage also affected neighboring Moldova. It reported massive power outages after the strikes knocked out a key power line that supplies the small nation, an official said. The missile strikes plunged much of Ukraine into darkness and drew defiance from Zelenskyy, who shook his fist and declared: “We will survive everything.”













