The accident took place near Battery Cheshma on National Highway-44, news agency ANI reported.

Representative image

Jammu: At least two persons were killed in a road accident in Jammu after a truck carrying LPG cylinders met with an accident on National Highway 44 on Monday morning. The accident took place near Battery Cheshma on National Highway-44, news agency ANI reported.

Police and QRTs are present on the spot, Deputy Commissioner, Ramban said.

Further details awaited…



