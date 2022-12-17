2 Killed, Several Injured As Bus Carrying 75 School Children Overturns In UP’s Prayagraj

The bus driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while trying to save two persons on a bike.

Bus carrying 75 students overturns in UP’s Prayagraj, 2 killed & several hurt

Prayagraj: At least two students were killed and several others injured after a bus carrying seventy-five students overturned in Saidabad area in Handia township of Prayagraj district in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning. The bus, carrying the students of Kanti Devi Janata Vidyalaya of Jaunpur was on a tour to Mangarh Dham in Pratapgarh and further to Anand Bhawan in Prayagraj. Injured students have been taken to SRN Hospital. The bus driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while trying to save two persons on a bike.

The police authorities confirmed the death of two students identified as Class 9th student Ankit Kumar, resident of Ghorahan, and class 10th student Anurag of Bharthipur. The families of the deceased were informed about the incident by the police.

DCP Ganganagar Abhishek Aggarwal, said, “As of now, two students have died in the accident and over a dozen have been injured. We have admitted the injured at the nearby CHC while the seriously injured students have been referred to SRN Hospital. We are still ascertaining the loss and the exact number of deaths will be known later.”

According to police sources, the bus turned turtle as it was at high speed and was carrying around 75 students – 40 boys and 35 girls– while having a seating capacity of 41 only. Seven teachers were accompanying the students on a study tour.



