2 Police Personnel Suspended For Not Informing About The Car Crash

Pune Porsche Accident: 2 Police Personnel Suspended For Not Informing About Car Crash | Key Updates

Police Inspector Rahul Jagdale and Assistant Police Inspector Vishwanath Todkari posted at Yerwada police station have been suspended.

Two Police Personnel Suspended

Pune: In a major development following outrage over the Pune Porsche accident in which two software engineers lost their lives because of reckless drunk driving by a 17-year-old, two police personnel have been suspended for not following protocols for informing their superiors.

Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar told ANI that Police Inspector Rahul Jagdale and Assistant Police Inspector Vishwanath Todkari posted at Yerwada police station, where the teenager was taken after the accident, did not inform the control room about the accident.

Earlier in the day, Amitesh Kumar was informed that an internal inquiry pointed to lapses on the part of police officials while registering the case. He admitted that there was a delay in collecting the blood samples of the juvenile, who had allegedly consumed alcohol at two pubs before the accident.

While the accident took place around 3 AM on Sunday, the blood samples were collected at 11 pm, the commissioner said. Also, the offence was initially registered under Section 304 (A) (death caused by negligence ) of IPC and later Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was added, Kumar said.

Details On Pune Porsche Accident

The Pune Porsche accident happened on Sunday when the 17-year-old knocked down two software engineers, Aneesh Awadiya and Ashwini Kostha, in their mid-twenties in the Kalyani Nagar area. The alleged teen was drunk driving after partying with his friends in two pubs in Pune to celebrate his class 12 result. Both Aneesh and Ashwini died on the spot.

Juvenile’s Father, Five Others Sent To Judicial Custody

A court here on Friday remanded Vishal Agarwal, father of a 17-year-old involved in a car crash that killed two persons in Kalyani Nagar area of the city, and five other accused in the case in judicial custody till June 7. The prosecution had demanded extension of their police custody for further probe.

But the court remanded Agarwal and others including the owner and employees of two liquor-serving establishments — where the teenager had allegedly consumed alcohol before his Porsche car knocked down two software professionals on a motorbike — in judicial custody instead.

Attempts were made to make it appear that the minor was not at the wheel and some adult person was driving the car at the time of the accident in the early hours of May 19, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar had said earlier in the day.

Agarwal and the other five accused were produced before additional sessions judge S P Ponkshe after their police custody came to an end. The other accused are Naman Bhutada, owner of Cosie Restaurant, its manager Sachin Katkar; manager of Black Club Sandip Sangale and its employees Jayesh Gavkar and Nitesh Shevani.

Agarwal, a real estate developer, was arrested under sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act, while the others were booked for allegedly serving alcohol to an underage person.

