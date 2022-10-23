2 Russian Banks Open Special Vostro Account In Delhi For Overseas Rupee Trade Check Full Details Here

New Delhi: Sberbank and VTB Bank – the largest and second largest banks of Russia – have opened special vostro account in Delhi after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gave permission for trade settlement in the Indian currency. Sberbank and VTB Bank are the first foreign lenders to receive this approval after the RBI announced the guidelines on overseas trade in rupee in July. The vostro account was opened in Indian rupee held with the Russian bank.Also Read – After IOC, Hindustan Petroleum Buys 2 Million Barrels of Discounted Russian Crude Oil

“Both the banks have opened special vostro account in their respective branches in Delhi,” sources were quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

RBI’s approval for special vostro account for overseas rupee trade

Last month, state-owned UCO Bank received the RBI’s approval to open a special vostro account with Gazprombank of Russia. Gazprombank, or GPB, is a privately-owned Russian lender and the third largest bank in the country by assets. The Kolkata-based lender, among the first banks to receive the regulator’s approval following the RBI’s decision to promote rupee settlement, opened the account during this month.

The move to open the special vostro account clears the deck for settlement of payments in rupee for trade between India and Russia, enabling cross-border trade in the Indian currency, which the RBI is keen to promote. The RBI has allowed the special vostro accounts to invest the surplus balance in Indian government securities to help popularise the new arrangement.

Earlier, the tea exporters said that RBI facilitating overseas trade in rupe was step in the right direction as Russia is a big importer of tea from India.

“Opening up of vostro account is a good step. Anything in that direction is good”, an official of the Indian Tea Exporters Association (ITEA) told PTI.

The Kolkata-based UCO bank had been facilitating bilateral trade transactions under the rupee payment mechanism since 2012. The apex bank had permitted trade settlement in Indian rupees and it will be applicable to Russia with whom India’s trade volume last financial year stood at USD 13.1 billion, out of which tea accounted for USD 75.51 million, the official said.

MD&CEO of UCO Bank S S Prasad said “we have obtained the RBI approval for opening the vostro account”. The bank has already opened the account with Gazprombank of Russia. To a query whether the said account has been made operational, Prasad said “it is not possible to disclose due to customer confidentiality reasons”.

What is Special Rupee Vostro account

Simply put, Rupee Vostro accounts keep “the foreign entity’s holdings in the Indian bank in rupees. When an Indian importer has to make a payment to an international trader in rupees, the amount will be credited to this Vostro account,” as per a report by Moneycontrol said in its report.