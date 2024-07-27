Home

2 Student Dead, Several Missing After Coaching Centre Basement Flooded In Delhi

New Delhi: In a shocking accident on Saturday, two civil services aspirant died and several are missing after an IAS coaching centre in the city was flooded. As per the currents reports, the Delhi Fir

New Delhi: In a shocking accident on Saturday, two civil services aspirant died and several are missing after an IAS coaching centre in the city was flooded. As per the currents reports, the Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and Delhi Police are on-site conducting search and rescue operations.

#Breaking 2-3 children trapped in a coaching institute in Rajendra Nagar due to flooding, 7 fire engines and NDRF teams present at the spot. Body of one girl has been retrieved pic.twitter.com/mLFjJkVYtD — Sneha Mordani (@snehamordani) July 27, 2024

Delhi Minister Atishi tweets, “There is news of an accident due to heavy rain in Delhi in the evening There is news of water filling in the basement of a coaching institute in Rajendra Nagar Delhi Fire Department and NDRF are on the spot. Delhi Mayor and local MLA are also there. I am taking updates on the incident every minute. A magistrate has been ordered to investigate how this incident happened. Whoever is responsible for this incident will not be spared.

On the Old Rajender Nagar incident, DCP Central M Harshavardhan says, “At 7 pm, we received information that the basement of a USPC coaching institute in Rajender Nagar has been flooded with a possibility of some people trapped. There was waterlogging on the road due to heavy rains this evening. We are investigating the matter that how the entire basement got flooded. It appears that the basement got flooded very fast and some people got trapped inside the basement. Delhi Fire Service and NDRF resued teams are present here. Search and rescue operations are underway… Till now, the dead body of one girl student has been recovered…”











