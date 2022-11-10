Thursday, November 10, 2022
2 Students Injured As Scuffle Breaks Out at JNU Campus, Men Seen Walking With Sticks

As per reports, students from Tapti Hostel clashed with students from another hostel and then a huge fight erupted on campus soon after.

2 Students Injured As Scuffle Breaks Out at JNU Campus, Men Seen Walking With Sticks
A few video clips that were circulated on social media showed some students with sticks running on the campus.

Clash JNU Campus: A fresh clash broke out at the JNU campus in the national capital on Thursday. Scores of JNU students were seen carrying wooden sticks around the campus shortly after a clash broke out between two groups, videos showed in social media.

As per reports, students from Tapti Hostel clashed with students from another hostel and then a huge fight erupted on campus between the two groups.

A few video clips that were circulated on social media showed some students with sticks running on the campus.

As per reports, students from Tapti Hostel clashed with students from another hostel and then a huge fight erupted on campus soon after.

Police personnel rushed to the spot soon after the clash broke out, however, no complaint has been filed so far.

Giving details, a senior police officer said there was a fight between two male students over a personal issue, following which their friends joined in. During the fight, two students sustained minor injuries.

“We have not received any formal complaint yet in the matter. The fight was between two students and there is no political group involved. It is a matter of personal dispute between the duo,” he said.




Published Date: November 10, 2022 6:58 PM IST



Updated Date: November 10, 2022 7:43 PM IST





