2-Year-Old Boy Dances Just Like Quick Style To Churu Ke Dil Mera and Kala Chashma. Watch

An adorable video is going viral where a two-year-old boy recreating Quick Style’s viral wedding performance on Chura Ke Dil Mera and Kala Chashma.

VIRAL VIDEO OF 2-YEAR-OLD BOY DANCING TO QUICK STYLE’S CHURA KE DIL MERA

Viral Video Today: A while ago, a Norwegian all-men dance crew named Quick Style blew up on social media for their killer Bollywood dance performance at a wedding. Now, more and more Instagram users are getting on their dance trends, using choreography from Quick Style’s viral performance. Many people have started copying the same steps used by Quick Style in their choreography of Kala Chashma, Sadi Gali, Chura Ke Dil Mera and other songs because they’re just so amazing. The signature move in the dance trend involves one person pretending to fall as the song begins then getting on all fours and twerking their back to the beats.

It’s common to see people, influencers, and celebs doing the viral dance moves but who knew that even toddlers are huge fans of the group? An adorable video is going viral where a two-year-old boy recreating Quick Style’s viral wedding performance on Chura Ke Dil Mera and Kala Chashma. The clip was shared on Instagram by a user named Asma Khawar Khawaja with the following caption, “I present to you QuickAdam. Quick Style’s biggest fan comes in a tiny 2 y/o body. He plays Quick Style’s video on repeat and knows each step by heart. A shoutout from the OG @thequickstyle would make his absolute day.”

The reel shows a boy named Adam standing in front of the television while Quick Style’s performance on Akshay Kumar’s song was playing on the screen. The little boy starts imitating all the steps from Chura Ke Dil Mera, even the Kala Chashma step, along with Sadi Gali. The people filming Adam fanboying over the crew and copying their steps couldn’t but control their laughter as all his steps were on point. The video has racked up over 1.7 million views and 128k likes. Netizens absolutely loved the clip and said it’s so cute that they can’t stop watching it on loop.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF 2-YEAR-OLD BOY DANCING TO QUICK STYLE’S CHURA KE DIL MERA:

The dance group Quick Style posted bits of the performance on Instagram initially and it has now taken the internet by storm. The first reel, Kala Chashma, turned them into a viral sensation and even made headlines. It received millions of views and so did their following clips on songs such as Chura Ke Dil Mera, Sadi Gali, and Tumse Milke Dil Ka. Many celebs including Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif loved their dance. Their choreography was original, cool, energetic, and just a blast to watch. Their full wedding performance also went viral on YouTube with over 50 million views.

The crew was recently seen performing their viral Kala Chashma choreography at Times Square in New York City and is now bringing out more and more new dance trends like the recent ones on the 90s classic song Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast and Sauda Khara Khara from the 2019 Bollywood film Good Newwz.



