2-Year-Old Indian Origin Dies In US Car Crash While Mother Battles For Life

Two-year-old Indian origin child died in a fatal Christmas day car crash while his mother is battling for life in a a hospital in the US.
New York: Two-year-old Indian origin child died in a fatal Christmas day car crash while his mother is battling for life in a a hospital in the US. Shravya Muthyala, her husband Ravinder Muthyala, and son Aarav met with a deadly accident while returning from Las Vegas. The accident occurred at Las Vegas Boulevard, a major road in Clark County in the state Navada. Ravinder Muthyala survived the accident with minor injuries.
Following the accident, the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol closed the Las Vegas Boulevard at mile marker 12 to investigate the fatal crash. No other details were available. “In this hour of inexplicable pain and grief, we want to support the family and reduce some of the financial distress that her family is currently facing,” the fundraiser page, set up on behalf of Ravinder Muthyala, read.
“We are organizing this fundraiser to support Shravya and her family during these tough times,” it added. The money raised will be used for Shravya’s medical expenses.
A day before this accident, a 26-year-old man from Haryana died in a multi-vehicle crash that occurred in Pennsylvania following ice and snow storms across the mid-Atlantic region. On December 26, three Indian-Americans drowned after falling through the ice while walking on a frozen lake in the US state of Arizona.
Published Date: December 30, 2022 8:25 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Apple Not Planning To Launch 14.1-inch iPad Pro in 2023
[ad_1] In June, display analyst Ross Young had mentioned that a 14.1-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display was set...
Man Tries to Pet Caged Lion Inside Zoo. What Happens Next Will Give you Goosebumps
[ad_1] Lion Viral Video: The video, which was shared on Twitter, shows a group of zoo visitors surrounding a lion...
Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Advisory For New Year Celebrations. Check Parking Spots, Routes To Avoid
[ad_1] Mumbai: New Year bells are ringing all around as people are all geared up to welcome 2023. In a...
Vadodara Gujarat Police Issues Strict Security Guidelines To Be Followed On New Year’s Eve. See Deets Here
[ad_1] In alignment with Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, Vadodara in Gujarat too has taken strict measures to ensure security of...
Pharmexcil Suspends Marion Biotech Ltd Membership Over Uzbekistan Children Death Row
[ad_1] Delhi: The Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil), a body under the Ministry of Commerce, on Friday suspended...
‘No Drinking & Driving’: In Pune, Police To Use Breathalysers With Single-Use Tubes For Checking
[ad_1] Pune Police have made elaborate plans for no drinking and driving for New Year celebrations. New Delhi: The curtains...
Average Rating