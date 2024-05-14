NationalPolitics

20 Percent Democracy Discount For Voters in Mumbai Restaurants on THESE Dates

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 2 hours ago
0 82 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • 20 Percent Democracy Discount For Voters in Mumbai Restaurants on THESE Dates

The Democracy Discount initiative is the hospitality fraternity’s way of encouraging citizens to go out and cast their votes, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) Mumbai Chapter said in a statement.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Feature Image: Best Restaurants To Eat In Tiruchirappalli
Feature Image: Best Restaurants To Eat In Tiruchirappalli

Mumbai: With an aim to encourage voters to come out and vote, a section of restaurants in Mumbai on Tuesday announced a 20 percent discount on the total dine-in bill value on May 20 and 21 to the local voters.

The Democracy Discount initiative is the hospitality fraternity’s way of encouraging citizens to go out and cast their votes, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) Mumbai Chapter said in a statement.

“Mumbai as a city has always had such a great sense of community and I am thrilled that we have so many fabulous brands on board as part of the NRAI Mumbai Chapter,” NRAI Mumbai Chapter Head Rachel Goenka said in the statement.

As part of this initiative, all participating restaurants will offer a 20 percent discount on the total bill value to those dine-in customers who are residents as per their voter ID and have cast their vote with an inked finger.

Mumbai will go to polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20, 2024.




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 2 hours ago
0 82 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Grand Launch of Remax Furniture’s New Store, Redefining the Luxurious Experience

5 hours ago

SC Declines Plea Seeking To Ban PM Modi From Elections For Making Alleged Hate Speeches

6 hours ago

Sthree Sakthi SS.415 Ticket Number Winner List, Agent Name

6 hours ago

SC Exempts Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna From Appearing Personally In Patanjali Misleading Ads Case

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow