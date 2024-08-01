Home

200 Pilgrims Stranded In Kedarnath After Cloudburst Triggers Landslide, High Alert Issued

The development comes days after heavy rain triggered a landslide in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district, washing away multiple houses and shops.

Kedarnath: Nearly 200 pilgrims are stranded in Kedarnath after cloudburst triggers landslide. A high alert has been sounded for State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, and local officials. The cloudburst that was reported in Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath on Wednesday caused considerable damage to approximately 30 metres of the walkway. The sudden heavy rain also led to ruse in water level in Mandakini River.

In the wake of these developments, authorities expressed concerns about the 150 to 200 pilgrims stranded in Kedarnath, while those on their way to the shrine have been advised to stay in safe places.

Earlier, another cloudburst led to a landslide in the Bhim Bali stream along the Kedarnath walkway, damaging the route, which has been temporarily closed due to safety reasons. However, no deaths or injuries have been reported following the cloudburst so far.

The development comes days after heavy rain triggered a landslide in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district, washing away multiple houses and shops. In the incident, a 42-year-old woman and her teenage daughter were buried under the debris.

On July 29, a group of Kanwariyas got stranded in a difficult terrain in the rain-hit Tehri district while returning from Gangotri, SDRF said on Monday. Over 21 Kanwariyas lost their way while returning from Gangotri late on Sunday night and got stranded at Jhala, about 3 km away from Budhakedar, SDRF Sub-inspector Dipak Joshi said.

The SDRF personnel rescued all the Kanwariyas safely, Joshi, who led the team, said. The rescue operation was difficult as it was dark and raining and the roads were damaged, he said.

The rescued Kanwariyas have been taken to Budhakedar bus stand where arrangement has been made for their food and lodging, Joshi said. Landslides triggered by heavy rain in the area over the past few days have damaged several roads.











