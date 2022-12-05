20,000 And Counting: This Company Plans Fresh Round of Layoffs in Coming Days. Deets Here

Layoff News India: If the reports come true and Amazon sacks 20,000 employees, this would be equivalent to about 6 per cent of corporate staff, and about 1.3 per cent of Amazon’s 1.5 million-strong workforce including global distribution center and hourly workers.

20,000 And Counting: This Company Plans Fresh Round of Layoffs in Coming Days.

New Delhi: As many as 20,000 employees including distribution centre workers, technology staff and corporate executives at e-c0mmerce giant Amazon are expected to get a pink slip in coming months, said reports. Though confirmation is awaited, employees ranked from level 1 to level 7 are likely to be impacted by the layoffs. Last month, the New York Times had reported that Amazon would also fire employees after tech giants like Meta and Twitter went on a layoff spree.

If the reports come true and Amazon sacks 20,000 employees, this would be equivalent to about 6 per cent of corporate staff, and about 1.3 per cent of Amazon’s 1.5 million-strong workforce including global distribution center and hourly workers. Company managers over the last few days have been asked to identify work performance problems among employees.

“There is a sense of fear among employees in the company as the news has come out,” a source told Times Now, adding that there is no specific department or location mentioned for the cuts and it is across the business.

A few days back, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy had defended massive layoffs at the company, saying, “we just felt like we needed to streamline our costs”. Jassy justified the mass layoffs at the New York Times DealBook Summit, citing economic uncertainty. Amazon’s retail business grew faster during the early days of the pandemic and “it forced us to make decisions at that time to spend a lot more money and to go much faster in building infrastructure than we ever imagined we would,” Jassy said during the event in the US, reports Fortune.



