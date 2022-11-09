2022 United States Elections LIVE Novenber 9 news updates

2022 United States Elections LIVE: Trump acolyte, 2020 election result denier and far-right Christian nationalist Doug Mastriano has lost his bid to become the Republican governor of Pennsylvania, US media project. He is poised to lose to Democrat Josh Shapiro, NBC and Fox News project

— AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 9, 2022