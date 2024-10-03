2024 World Trade Centers Association Member Forum Assembles in New York City to Empower International Collaboration by ‘Connecting Businesses, Globally’

World Trade Centers Association (WTCA), an international trade organization connecting more than 300 World Trade Center (WTC) locations in nearly 100 countries, will host its 2024 WTCA Member Forum from October 27-29 in New York City. With the theme PIONEER the Global Network: Pathways for Innovation, Opportunity, Networking, Empowerment, Excellence and Resilience, this years event will highlight WTCA’s revitalized brand and the innovative tools that empower its membership. As the association progresses toward its 500-member goal, it is embracing its commitment to adapt to the changing times, foster the next generation of leadership and focus on initiatives to remain at the forefront of local and global economic development.

2023 WTCA Member Forum Group Photo

The three-day WTCA Member Forum is one of the association’s annual flagship events. Attended by world-renowned trade and real estate development industry experts, and WTCA member businesses, the annual event is set to engage attendees through a series of panels and interactive educational workshops. The event is aimed at equipping WTCA members with the tools needed to navigate an ever-evolving international landscape and uniting the collective members of the WTCA community to shape the organization’s future.

Particular attention, this year, will be given to the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in global trade, addressing generational differences in the workplace, practical skills development and revenue generation strategies for member companies.

“The annual Member Forum is more than just a collective gathering – it is a catalyst for growth and innovation within our expansive global network. It also helps us to envision and expand on internal initiatives that build the framework for an even stronger association in the years to come. There are tremendous efforts underway within the association such as our ‘Road to 500’ and Free Trade Zone initiatives, which will undoubtedly bolster the strength and reach of our global network,” said John E. Drew, Chair, Board of Directors of WTCA. “Additionally, as AI is reshaping the future of the global trade industry, this year’s Member Forum will provide a collective opportunity for us to embrace this technology as a valuable opportunity to enhance our collective work in economic development and streamline operations at WTC businesses around the world.”

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The 2024 WTCA Member Forum will also kick off the official countdown to the highly anticipated 55th Annual WTCA Global Business Forum, which will be hosted April 6-9, 2025 by WTC Marseille Provence in Marseille, France.

Crystal Edn, WTCA’s Executive Director of Member Services, shared, “Each year, our annual Member Forum brings remarkable new partnerships, ideas and opportunities for our global WTCA members. Our goal for this years event is to spark ongoing conversations that extend well beyond the Forum. The gathering of our members not only highlights their achievements, but also strengthens the role of our network in innovating the future of international trade by Connecting Businesses, Globally.”

The 2022 and 2023 Member Forums united over 140 WTCA member businesses from 50+ countries and territories. This year, it will continue to offer unparalleled opportunities for networking, knowledge sharing and collaboration.