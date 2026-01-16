SAN FRANCISCO

Jan. 16, 2026

, a company in which Hotgen Biotech holds a minority stake,

Sungen Biomed, in which Hotgen Biotech holds a majority stake,

2026 China FIC Innovation and Collaboration Summit Held in San Francisco, Chinese Pharmaceutical Companies Showcase Innovative Achievements



/PRNewswire/ –During the 2026 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (JPM), the 2026 China FIC Innovation & Collaboration Summit was successfully held in San Francisco, the United States. Organized by the ZFIC Alliance, the summit brought together leading Chinese innovative pharmaceutical companies including Youngen Biotechandshowcasing their cutting-edge technology platforms and key R&D pipelines in a concentrated manner and drawing extensive attention from the global biopharmaceutical industry.At the summit, Dr. Li Zili, Chief Strategy Officer of the ZFIC Alliance, delivered a keynote speech entitled “China Biotech Innovation: A Regulatory Perspective,” analyzing the development path of China’s biopharmaceutical innovation from a regulatory standpoint. Li Xinxin, Chief Consultant for Overseas Markets at Pharmcube,delivered a themed presentation titled Insights into China’s Innovative Drug R&D and Transaction Trends, interpreting the latest trends in China’s innovative drug R&D and deal-making, and providing a valuable reference for the development of the biopharmaceutical industry. At the event, attending guests engaged in in-depth exchanges on topics including the evolving landscape of global pharmaceutical innovation, the international development pathways for Chinese pharmaceutical enterprises, and the exploration of cross-border collaboration models, generating vibrant exchanges of ideas. Youngen Biotech delivered a presentation titled “The Rising Power of China in RNAi Therapeutics,” highlighting China’s growing innovative strength in the field of small nucleic acid drugs and noting that China has entered the global front ranks in RNAi drug innovation. Sungen Biomed , meanwhile, presented “High-Quality Clinical Trials Support Innovative Drug Development – SGC001, the World’s First Antibody Drug for Myocardial Infarction,” demonstrating the high efficiency of China’s innovative drug clinical development through the clinical development practice of SGC001, the world’s first monoclonal antibody drug for myocardial infarction. At the summit, multiple Chinese pharmaceutical companies collectively showcased their core technology platforms and key R&D pipelines, demonstrating the robust R&D strength of China’s biopharmaceutical sector. Youngen Biotech presented its independently developed Kardia Shuttle™ Cardiac Targeted Delivery Technology Platform, which explores precise targeted delivery of therapeutics such as siRNA and ASOs to cardiac tissue. Based on this platform, the company is advancing cardiac-targeted drug development, with relevant pipelines having completed pharmacodynamic validation from mouse models to large animals, pushing the research into a new stage. Sungen Biomed has established a diversified matrix of technology platforms to support pharmaceutical R&D. At the summit, the company officially unveiled its self-developed “SG Linker-Payload” antibody–drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform. Featuring a highly hydrophilic linker–payload structure in molecular design, the platform is expected to enhance drug stability, prolong in vivo half-life, and reduce the risk of non-specific clearance, offering a new technological pathway for ADC drug development. During the summit, Sungen Biomed also announced progress on two key drug candidates, attracting significant industry attention. Its antibody drug SGC001 for acute myocardial infarction has officially entered Phase II clinical trials. Another major oncology pipeline, SGT003, released its preclinical research results for the first time. With a dual mechanism of “precise depletion of Tregs in the tumor microenvironment and activation of antitumor immunity,” SGT003 aims to reduce the immune-related adverse events (irAEs) associated with traditional CTLA-4 antibodies, and is planned to initiate simultaneous IND filings for the drug in China and the United States in 2026. Lin Changqing, Chairman of Hotgen Biotech, stated at the summit that the company has consistently focused on the development of original innovative drugs targeting novel targets and mechanisms of action. Upholding an innovation chain characterized by “first discovery by Chinese scientists, first translational development by Chinese enterprises, and first clinical research conducted by Chinese hospitals,” Hotgen Biotech is committed to translating innovation into real-world applications through novel technologies and therapeutic pathways. According to Lin, Hotgen Biotech’s strategically controlled subsidiary Sungen Biomed and equity-invested company Youngen Biotech place strong emphasis on improving efficiency and pursuing differentiated development throughout the R&D process. They adopt “racing against time to shorten development cycles” as a guiding principle, while building competitiveness through differentiated innovation based on their core strengths. Adhering to independent innovation, these enterprises also uphold a global vision of open cooperation and actively conduct cross-border exchanges and collaborations.Notably, Youngen Biotech was invited to participate in Bayer Co.Lab co-creation platform activities, while Sungen Biomed appeared at BIO-Europe 2025, promoting the integration of China’s pharmaceutical innovation achievements into the global healthcare ecosystem through technological collaboration and knowledge sharing. Looking ahead, participants generally agreed that the advancement of pharmaceutical innovation in China requires concerted efforts from policymakers, enterprises, and the broader industry to jointly promote high-quality development. At the policy level, it is necessary to further improve supporting policies and optimize the innovation environment to provide full-chain support for drug R&D, transformation, and commercialization. At the enterprise level, companies should continue to strengthen talent development and platform construction, advance R&D with a clinical-needs-oriented approach, and deliver more innovations with clear clinical value. At the industry level, a collaborative innovation system integrating government, industry, academia, research, and clinical application should be established, fostering deep collaboration among universities, research institutions, enterprises, and hospitals to accelerate the translation of innovative achievements, while building international cooperation platforms to support the global expansion of China’s pharmaceutical innovations. The global pharmaceutical industry is entering a new phase of innovation driven by novel targets and mechanisms, with FIC innovation becoming the core competitive arena. As cross-border technological collaboration and industrial integration accelerate, the global innovation landscape is being reshaped, providing Chinese pharmaceutical companies with a broad stage to participate in global competition and achieve leapfrog development. From target discovery to technology translation, and from clinical research to market application, the boundaries of innovation continue to expand, driving the industry toward greater precision and efficiency. In China, the combined empowerment of policy, industry, and capital has laid a solid foundation for pharmaceutical innovation. China has formed an industrial ecosystem characterized by deep integration of talent, capital, and technology. A complete industrial chain spanning early-stage R&D to clinical production is gradually taking shape, while a cohort of biotechnology companies with global vision is rapidly emerging, providing full-chain support for innovative drug development. From their collective presence at the San Francisco summit to the high level of attention from the global industry, Chinese biopharmaceutical companies are actively engaging in global pharmaceutical innovation competition. Driven by supportive policies, enterprise-level commitment, and industrial collaboration, China’s pharmaceutical industry is poised to assume a more prominent role in the global innovation landscape, injecting new vitality into the development of the global pharmaceutical industry.SOURCE Beijing Hotgen Biotech Co., Ltd.