21 Year Old Bride Collapses On Stage Dies Of Cardiac Arrest In Lucknow

A 21-year-old bride from Lucknow’s Malihabad collapsed during garland exchange on stage and died of a cardiac arrest.

21-year-old bride collapses on stage and dies of heart attack in Lucknow, UP

Lucknow: A family’s wedding celebrations turned into mourning on Saturday, December 3, in Lucknow’s Malihabad, after a 21-year-old bride collapsed during the garland exchange on the stage and died. Initial reports suggest that the girl died due to a cardiac arrest.

The incident took place in Malihabad’s Bhadwana village on the outskirts of Lucknow on Friday evening. According to reports, the wedding of 21-year-old Shivangi Sharma, the daughter of Rajpal, was to be held on Friday, and the groom’s party arrived in the late evening. Just a few seconds after the bride and the groom exchange garlands on the stage and were waiting to be photographed, Shivangi collapsed unexpectedly, sending people into panic.

The girl was rushed to the community health centre and then to the Trauma Centre but she died on the way. At the hospital, the doctors announced her as brought dead and said that she died of a heart attack.

UNWELL FOR THE LAST 15-20 DAYS

Reportedly, Shivangi was unwell for the last 15-20 days, and she was running a fever. She also had low blood pressure but she recovered a week before the wedding. She was being treated at Malihabad CHC, where her blood pressure was found to be low. She was given medication and when her BP became normal, she was taken home. But during the wedding, she collapsed and died.

The bride was cremated on Saturday by the family, and they didn’t inform the police about it. The families of both bride and groom didn’t want any kind of proceedings in the case. Malihabad SHO Subhas Chandra Saroj informed media that the police got information about the incident through social media and a police team was then sent to Bhadwana village for enquiry.

“According to the information received, Shivangi, the daughter of Rajpal of Bhadwana village, was getting married to Vivek. The bride made her way to the stage and garlanded the groom. She collapsed on stage seconds later, causing guests to panic,” SHO Saroj elaborated.



