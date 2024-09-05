Home

News

21-year-old NEET Student Dies By Suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota, Death Toll Rises to 13 This Year

“An FSL team was also called to examine the spot. His parents were also informed. We will question them about any behavioural changes in the student in the last few days,” said DSP.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Kota: A 21-year-old medical aspirant, preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET), died by suicide on Thursday night. This raises the total number of student suicides in Kota this year to 13, and the overall toll in Rajasthan to 18.

According to Kota (First) deputy police superintendent, Rajesh Tailor, the student from Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, arrived in Kota a year ago and died by suicide at his rented accommodation in Jawahar Nagar area on Thursday night.

“The incident came to the fore when the landlord had a suspicion after he did not respond to his several knocks. Later, they informed the local police control room. The local station house officer Hari Narayan Sharma immediately reached the spot and found the body by breaking the door,” said Tailor.

The police also stated that no suicide note was recovered from his place so far.

“An FSL team was also called to examine the spot. His parents were also informed. We will question them about any behavioural changes in the student in the last few days,” said DSP.











